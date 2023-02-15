Looking for a job outdoors? Check out the Parks and Rec Department

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After a year struggling to fill seasonal jobs, the City of La Crosse hopes early recruiting for Parks and Recreation jobs pays off.
The department hosted a carnival themes job fair Wednesday evening.
There are vacancies for a number of positions throughout the city. Including lifeguards, camp councilors, sport coaches, fitness instructors and desk attendants.
Parks and Recreation Program Specialist Kat Craugh said not filling these positions can cause closures.
"So without the coaches and the instructors the programs really suffer and then, hopefully we don't have to cancel anything, but it has happened," Craugh said. "Or we've had to combine like sports sites, just because we don't have the staff for that."
She said anyone can apply - even if you're a college student or even an older adult looking for extra hours.
The positions range from part-time seasonal to year-round.
