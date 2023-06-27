 Skip to main content
Love to Care campaign shares hope among cancer patients

  • Updated
  • 0

Dahl Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society have been working together since 2016 to donate items to cancer wards in hospitals.
message of hope from Dahl.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Dahl Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society have been working together since 2016 to donate items to cancer wards in hospitals. 

Tuesday, employees of Dahl Subaru spent their afternoon at Gundersen Health System, delivering blankets to cancer patients. It's a part of the annual Subaru Loves to Care campaign. 

Blanket and message of hope.jpg

They were able to meet with patients at Gundersen and gift blankets that also double as a pillow to them. Those receiving chemotherapy often develop a sensitivity to the cold. 

Dahl Automotive New Car Manager Tony Benson said he hoped the small gift can be a beacon of light. 

"One of our key core values is to keep people moving and to give back to our local community. This is just one way for us to show that we're thinking about our community and the struggles that they go through," Benson said. "Keeping people moving, whether it's in a car, whether it's in a treatment or whether it's in their day-to-day life - you always want to keep moving forward."

On Tuesday 100 blankets were brought to the hospital to hand out. Each person also got a 'message of hope' from area children and organizations.

A.D. Luna.jpg

A.D. Luna, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer said they never expected the act of kindness. 

"It's nice to see that there are still kind hearts still out there. I mean as an adult you don't see it much but yeah it's nice," Luna said. "This right here though, that melted my heart a little bit. That's awesome, I appreciate that."

message of hope .jpg

The group also gave out art kits, which were filled with lotion, sanitizers colored pencils and a notebook for children within the cancer ward. 

