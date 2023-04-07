 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LSO bringing Broadway to La Crosse

LSO April 2023 concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will bring the soundtrack from some Broadway favorites to a local audience on Saturday, Apr. 15.

News 19's Dustin Luecke and his wife, Dominique, will guide the LSO's symphonic journey through 11 classic and modern hits, including Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and even Hamilton.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 15 at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the link to purchase and more details by clicking here.