LSO bringing Broadway to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will bring the soundtrack from some Broadway favorites to a local audience on Saturday, Apr. 15.
News 19's Dustin Luecke and his wife, Dominique, will guide the LSO's symphonic journey through 11 classic and modern hits, including Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and even Hamilton.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 15 at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are on sale now. Find the link to purchase and more details by clicking here.