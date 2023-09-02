LST 325 and its La Crosse connection

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - LST 325, the World War II flat bottomed ship visiting La Crosse, came across the Atlantic ocean back in 2000. It's restoration and journey home made possible by a special group of men including La Crosse native Lt. Donald J. Molzahn.
On Saturday, members of his family celebrated that achievement by reuniting at Riverside Park, where the ship is currently docked and offering tours.
"My dad at the age of 72 went over to Greece in July of 2000," said Patti Fellenz, Molzahn's daughter. "We're so proud of him and for the boat to come to his hometown. He would have sat here from Thursday to Monday just to watch the crowds."
Tours of LST 325 have been a big draw to the park since it's arrival and opening.
"The line was all the way to the end of the ship and back, so we knew it was another busy day coming," said Ken Rupp, LST 325 cruise director.
The Molzahn reunion was an opportunity to share the story of what happened just over 20 years ago.
"When they got to Greece, they thought they were just loading up the ship and that it was ready to go, but it was in pretty rough shape," said Michelle Powell, one of Molzahn's granddaughters. "They worked on the ship in 110 degree weather and for several months. And remember, the average age of this crew was 72 years old."
But what was dubbed "mission impossible" became mission accomplished when LST 325 made it's way across the ocean and arrived at Mobile, Alabama in January 2001.
"He told us never to give up, never quit trying," Michelle said when sharing her thoughts on her grandfather.
"I miss my dad, but I feel like I'm so close to him here," Patti said. "I am so proud of what he accomplished...and 'whole bunch' dad, 'whole bunch'"
LST 325 wraps up it's tours on Monday, open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.