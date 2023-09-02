LST 325 and its La Crosse connection

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
expected for four straight days. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Allamakee County. In Minnesota, Wabasha,
Winona and Houston Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo,
Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the
greatest impacts during the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warmest conditions are expected along
the Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries.
Humidity values today through Monday will be on the lower
side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather concerns for Sunday afternoon into early
Sunday evening over southwestern Wisconsin...

.The combination of near record warm temperatures, low relative
humidity values, southwest winds sustained around 15 mph, and dry
fuels owing to the ongoing drought will result in very conducive
conditions for fires to become unmanageable on Sunday afternoon
into early Sunday evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for dry fuels, low humidity, and gusty winds, which
is in effect from Sunday afternoon through early Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures will reach 95 to 100
degrees.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start could spread rapidly and become
hard to control. Please heed any local burning bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

LST 325 and its La Crosse connection

  • Updated
  • 0

LST 325, the World War II flat bottomed ship visiting La Crosse, came across the Atlantic ocean back in 2000. It's restoration and journey home made possible by a special group of men including La Crosse native Lt. Donald J. Molzahn.

lst two

Patti Fellenz, Lt. Molzahn's daughter, getting to experience her father's dream pier side at Riverside Park.

On Saturday, members of his family celebrated that achievement by reuniting at Riverside Park, where the ship is currently docked and offering tours. 

lst one

Lt. Donald J. Molzahn, in the year 2000 doing the impossible at age 72.

"My dad at the age of 72 went over to Greece in July of 2000," said Patti Fellenz, Molzahn's daughter. "We're so proud of him and for the boat to come to his hometown. He would have sat here from Thursday to Monday just to watch the crowds."

Tours of LST 325 have been a big draw to the park since it's arrival and opening.

"The line was all the way to the end of the ship and back, so we knew it was another busy day coming," said Ken Rupp, LST 325 cruise director.

The Molzahn reunion was an opportunity to share the story of what happened just over 20 years ago.

"When they got to Greece, they thought they were just loading up the ship and that it was ready to go, but it was in pretty rough shape," said Michelle Powell, one of Molzahn's granddaughters. "They worked on the ship in 110 degree weather and for several months. And remember, the average age of this crew was 72 years old."

But what was dubbed "mission impossible" became mission accomplished when LST 325 made it's way across the ocean and arrived at Mobile, Alabama in January 2001.

"He told us never to give up, never quit trying," Michelle said when sharing her thoughts on her grandfather.

"I miss my dad, but I feel like I'm so close to him here," Patti said. "I am so proud of what he accomplished...and 'whole bunch' dad, 'whole bunch'"

LST 325 wraps up it's tours on Monday, open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

