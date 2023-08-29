LST-325 arrives in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - LST-325 has docked in La Crosse.
After making the trip upriver, the World War II-era ship is now tied up along the levy at Riverside Park.
While people can stop by the park to see the ship now, you'll have to wait a few days before boarding for a tour.
Those begin on August 31 and run through September 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Tickets for a tour can be purchased at the park. The cost for the tour is $15 for adults, children 6-17 are $7. Active military are free with ID.
The park is closed Thursday through Monday for traffic except for handicap parking and for La Crosse Queen guests. Parking is available at the Riverside Municipal Parking Ramp at 424 2nd Street. A shuttle is available from the Waterfront Restaurant parking lot at 328 Front Street for people that require golf cart shuttle assistance.
LST-325 is a Landing Ship, Tank, that saw duty on Omaha Beach on D-Day in 1944. After the war, the ship was in service in Greece until 2000 when it was brought back to the U.S. and returned to what it was like during World War II.