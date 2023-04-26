Luke Bryan returning to SE MN in September

EYOTA, Minn. (WXOW) - Country music star Luke Bryan is coming back to perform in southeastern Minnesota for a second straight year.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Bryan said he's returning to the same place in Eyota where he performed last year.
His Farm Tour 2023 is coming back to the Gar-Lin Dairy on September 23.
He also has a performance scheduled for the day before in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, south of Madison.
Bryan has shows scheduled in Kentucky, Ohio, and Iowa.
Tickets go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for Nut House members is May 1.