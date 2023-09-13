 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luna and Luca celebrate National Service Dog Awareness Day at ORC Industries

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In honor of National Service Dog Awareness Day, Mayo Clinic's own Luna and Luca visited ORC Industries on Wednesday.

Service Dogs

ORC says their mission is to help people living with disabilities become more independent. ORC employees get to learn about many businesses and organizations in the community. On Wednesday, they got a chance to learn about Mayo's Service Dog Program.

Luna, Luca and a service dog in training named Lilly, worked with ORC employees and proved how valuable it can be to have a dog at your service. 

"The service dog is there to help fulfil the needs of the individual with the disability," President of ORC Industries Scott Iverson said. "So, if there is a skill or something they have the inability to do on their own, the dog brings that capability with them."

Luna's handler Lisa Morgan said the dogs normally work inside Mayo Clinic facilities to help patients through different kinds of therapy, but also keep them distracted during sometimes difficult medical issues. 

To learn more about Mayo's Therapy Dog Program visit it's website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you