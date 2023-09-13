Luna and Luca celebrate National Service Dog Awareness Day at ORC Industries

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In honor of National Service Dog Awareness Day, Mayo Clinic's own Luna and Luca visited ORC Industries on Wednesday.
ORC says their mission is to help people living with disabilities become more independent. ORC employees get to learn about many businesses and organizations in the community. On Wednesday, they got a chance to learn about Mayo's Service Dog Program.
Luna, Luca and a service dog in training named Lilly, worked with ORC employees and proved how valuable it can be to have a dog at your service.
"The service dog is there to help fulfil the needs of the individual with the disability," President of ORC Industries Scott Iverson said. "So, if there is a skill or something they have the inability to do on their own, the dog brings that capability with them."
Luna's handler Lisa Morgan said the dogs normally work inside Mayo Clinic facilities to help patients through different kinds of therapy, but also keep them distracted during sometimes difficult medical issues.
To learn more about Mayo's Therapy Dog Program visit it's website.