Luther College adds bowling to athletics department

DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - Luther College will have two new Norse teams beginning in the Fall of 2023.
The school announced last month that men's and women's bowling would be added to their list of sports. Dan Bellrichard was also named the first head coach in program history and says that playing on a new team can be attractive as he begins recruiting student athletes.
“Being part of an inaugural team is a very large selling point for students," Bellrichard said. "They’re going to help set the culture of this program. They’re going to help lay the foundation for the success that we do have. They’re going to be setting records right from the start. Any chance that you have to be a part of history, to be the first at anything, is very exciting and something that students want to be a part of.”
Director of Athletics Renae Hartl says that the idea of a bowling program has been in the works for a while and that Luther likes to provide activities that reflect the current interests of students.
“We really felt like the growth of the sport, specifically in the state of Iowa but also Wisconsin and Minnesota, definitely made us start talking about it for the last three years," Hartl said. "Specifically this year, it was very much time to bring in a sport like men’s and women’s bowling.”
The bowling teams will compete at the NCAA Division III level. They will compete in the United States Bowling Congress Collegiate Program.
Luther is typically in the American Rivers Conference for other sports, but five schools need bowling teams before the sport is recognized. The only ones with established programs already are Wartburg and Coe Colleges.
The first season will begin in the fall of 2023. Luther hopes to have compete in 10-12 tournaments this season. Their practices and home events will be at the King Pin Entertainment Center in Decorah. The athletes will also have access to the Robert and Ann Naslund Sports and Recreation Center for strength and conditioning training. The facility opened on campus in November.
Hartl hopes the program will generate excitement and that admissions material will be changed to show that the school now offers bowling as a sport. Bellrichard said current Luther College students have reached out to inquire about joining the team. His goal is to have eight athletes for each of the men's and women's teams. The maximum allowed is 28 apiece.
Bellrichard added that a successful first season would include the team having fun, being competitive and improving their scores. Hartl said she had no doubt the program will have success in its first year with Bellrichard at the helm.