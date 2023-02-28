Luther College says greenhouse gas emissions are down 72%

DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - Luther College says it is well on the way to being carbon neutral by 2030.
School officials say since 2003, the college has reduced their greenhouse gas emissions by 72%. Renewable energy efforts like a wind turbine and an array of solar panels have helped Luther reach this milestone.
Director of Luther's Center for Sustainable Communities, Jon Jensen, said it is also the little things that have helped them come so far. He said things like composting wasting and eating locally grown food in the cafeteria make a major difference.
"We see sustainability as kind of an all-encompassing umbrella concept that looks at all aspects of our life in trying to create a better future for our students but our communities as well," Jensen said.
Jensen said the next step is to convert all campus buildings to geothermal energy, which is renewable energy from the earth's core.