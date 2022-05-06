Luther College student from La Crosse named Fulbright Scholar

DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - A Luther College senior from La Crosse is named a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant.
The college announced that Annika Dome is one of two students who received Fulbright awards. They're chosen on the basis of leadership potential, academic achievement, and record of service.
Dome graduates in May with majors in German, English, and Nordic studies. She'll be a teaching assistant in Germany for the 2022-23 academic year.
In a release from the college, she said she is “really looking forward to living in Germany again, meeting new people, and becoming a member of a German community.”
The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational program sponsored by the U.S. government. Since it began in 1946, it has allowed students, scholars, teachers, and professionals to study, teach, and research abroad in more than 160 countries.