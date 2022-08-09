Luxembourg Cardinal visits La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A high ranking Catholic official visited Viterbo La Crosse University Tuesday as part of a tour of midwestern states.
Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxemborg, the Cardinal-Priest of San Giovanni Crisostomo a Monte Sacra Alto, was elevated to his title by Pope Francis in 2019. The stop comes on His Eminence's 64th Birthday. He says three of his predecessors have made similar trips to America in the past.
A special mass was held at the Holy Trinity Church, which was once a parish for Luxemborg immigrants. Aquinas and Central High Schools have exchange programs with students from the Cardinal's home country.
After making stops in Chicago and Dubuque, Cardinal Hollerich has some positive feedback for the people who call La Crosse home.
"I enjoy it very much," Cardinal Hollerich said. "It's a beautiful place and people are so kind. I like to listen to their stories. To the stories of their families. Their grandfather very often who came here from Luxemborg. Some people even know some words of Luxemborgish. It's wonderful for me."
The Cardinal adds that the Coulee Region's landscape reminds him of parts of Luxemborg, making his trip feel homely and nostalgic.
The next stops for His Eminence will be in the Wisconsin towns of Port Washington and Belgium. In the latter stop, he will attend a local Luxemborg Fest where he will meet the country's Ambassador to the United States as well as the Minister of Finance of his homeland, who is stateside while on vacation.