Madeline Kingsbury's sister speaks about disappearance and search efforts

  • Updated
  • 0
Madeline Kingsbury.jpg

On Monday, authorities released a second photo of Kingsbury.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - It has now been 64 days since Madeline Kingsbury disappeared. Her sister, Megan Kingsbury, says their family is not giving up hope. 

Megan said law enforcement in Winona continue to search for Madeline every day. Some organized searches have also been in the works. Plus, there is the 'Light The Way Home' campaign, which spreads awareness about Madeline's disappearance with blue lights and blue ribbons on residences in the area.

The Kingsbury family said local police are just as motivated to find Madeline as they are.

"We don't have to push them too much," Megan Kingsbury said. They really want to keep it going, they feel that she is out there somewhere, so they are certainly not stopping."

Thursday was Megan's 27th birthday.

