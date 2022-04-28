Madison-based telecommunications company breaks ground in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - There will soon be better access to internet in the Coulee Region, thanks to a new fiber internet network coming to Onalaska.
TDS, a Madison-based telecommunications company, broke ground on Thursday for their all-fiber network installation.
Officials with TDS said it will provide high-speed internet services to over 12,000 households in the area.
A marketing manager for the company said TDS will improve more than just the Wi-Fi connection.
"With TDS coming into the region it will just make everything better," Associate Manager of Field Marketing for TDS Alex Wegner said. "From the economic development, to the residential access, to the academic access and just better internet through our fiber services. It's going to better the community as a whole."
TDS has been providing telecommunication in Wisconsin for 53 years and serves customers in 32 states.