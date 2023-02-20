Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Turkey, 2 weeks after massive quake killed thousands

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focuses on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the
combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing
northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing
and drifting snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area
with strong winds continuing to produce blowing and drifting snow.
By the time the storm departs Thursday evening, some locations in
the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two
days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Turkey, 2 weeks after massive quake killed thousands

  • Updated
  • 0
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Turkey, 2 weeks after massive quake killed thousands

People react after a magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday, February 20.

 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday injuring eight people, according to an official, two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told a press conference Monday that eight people were injured following the aftershock, adding that a tsunami warning has been removed.

"We have eight injured people brought to our hospitals," he said as he asked the public "not to enter the damaged buildings, especially to take their belongings."

The quake struck Turkey's southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said Monday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the quake as being of magnitude 6.4 at a depth of 10 kilometers before revising it down to 6.3 magnitude.

AFAD warned people to stay away from the coastline as a precaution on Monday as the country's vice president urged residents to stay away from damaged buildings.

The mayor of the town of Samandag, near where the quake hit, said some buildings had collapsed and that the mood was one of panic following the AFAD warning.

The powerful aftershock follows a deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake on February 6 that left more than 46,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

CNN teams in Adana, Turkey felt the quake, as did eyewitnesses in Gaziantep and Mersin.

On Sunday, Turkey's disaster management authority said it had ended most search and rescue operations nearly two weeks after the earthquake struck as experts say the chances of survival for people trapped in the rubble this far into the disaster are unlikely.

Some efforts remain in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay. On Saturday, a couple and their 12-year-old child were rescued in Hatay, 296 hours after the earthquake, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Efforts to retrieve survivors have been hampered by a cold winter spell across quake-stricken regions, while authorities grapple with the logistical challenges of transporting aid into northwestern Syria amid an acute humanitarian crisis compounded by years of political strife.

This story has been updated with new information from USGS.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.