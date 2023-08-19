 Skip to main content
Mainspring hosts quilting classes for beginners

  • Updated
  • 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - In an effort to foster creativity and community engagement, Mainspring is hosting a series of quilting classes for beginners.

Mainspring is an arts and cultural organization based out of Caledonia. Their goal is to engage the local community in the arts in anyway they can.

Right now they're hosting beginner quilting classes as a part of the Mainspring community quilt project.

Throughout the classes these novice sewers will each create a quilt. Mainspring director Melissa Wray says that these quilts are going to serve a unique purpose.

"Here in Mainspring it's a beautiful space, but it is very echo-ey. And so we've been told that sound absorption panels would help and I though why not make them artful. The quilts will function as the sound absorption panels in the main hall there and we'll also have one that we're going to raffle off as a fundraiser to renovate our basement."

Melissa is part of the Rural Regenerator Fellowship program. This program provides funds and other resources to artists that are committed to advancing the role of art, culture, and creativity in rural communities.

For more information on Mainspring and what they offer you can go to MainspringMN.org.

