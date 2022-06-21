"Make Music La Crosse" in 2nd year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To ring in the first day of summer, sites such as Bluffview Park are holding the second annual "Make Music La Crosse," where local musicians performed at no charge.
Artists got about two hours to showcase their abilities with the event running until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Pump House in La Crosse is another location for the event.
The event is not native to the Coulee Region. Over 1,000 cities in 120 countries will take part in chiming in during the warmer months.
Organizer Peter Kish says that bring the event to the area has yielded positive feedback.
"It's all a community event," Kish said. "No one makes any money. We actually put money out to have the event. We hope to have it way past the next five years. Last year being the inaugural year, we did incredible. We had an amazing amount of people that came."
Kish also performed at the event, playing songs from artists like Jimmy Buffet.