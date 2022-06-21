 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

"Make Music La Crosse" in 2nd year

  Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To ring in the first day of summer, sites such as Bluffview Park are holding the second annual "Make Music La Crosse," where local musicians performed at no charge.

Artists got about two hours to showcase their abilities with the event running until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Pump House in La Crosse is another location for the event.

The event is not native to the Coulee Region. Over 1,000 cities in 120 countries will take part in chiming in during the warmer months.

Organizer Peter Kish says that bring the event to the area has yielded positive feedback.

"It's all a community event," Kish said. "No one makes any money. We actually put money out to have the event. We hope to have it way past the next five years. Last year being the inaugural year, we did incredible. We had an amazing amount of people that came."

Kish also performed at the event, playing songs from artists like Jimmy Buffet.

