Making that special day a reality at annual Wedding Expo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Planning a wedding can be a hassle, which is why 1,500 people visited the La Crosse Center Sunday for its annual Wedding Expo.
Around 80 vendors spoke with potential clients for services such as fashion, floral, catering, photography, entertainment, planning a honeymoon as well as buying a home after tying the knot.
It was capped off by the "White Carpet Fashion Show" that saw models show off dresses, men's attire and even a flower girl.
Organizers say having every aspect of a wedding under one roof is an opportunity unlike any other in the area.
"This is a really important event for couples because a lot of times you get zeroed in on what you want for your wedding day," Hannah Amann said. "This really helps open your horizons. It is also a great place to make a one stop shop to meet all the different vendors that could be assets to making your big day a reality."
Experts at the event say the type of wedding dress that is currently trending isn't a particular style, but rather what looks best on the individual bride wearing it.