Man arrested for shooting at La Crosse Police officer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is now jailed after firing a shot at a police officer who was trying to arrest him early Tuesday morning.
According to police, around 1:30 a.m., officers were responding to a theft complaint. The caller said the suspect, Curtis W. Ross II, was leaving the scene, and the caller was following.
With the caller continuing to give updates to the dispatcher, officers were able to locate Ross. When an officer tried to make contact, Ross turned towards the officer and fired one shot at the officer, who was not injured.
The area was then cordoned off with the help of officers from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, UW-L Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Eventually, a witness saw Ross hiding nearby and alerted authorities. He was then taken into custody without further incident according to police.
Ross was taken to the La Crosse County Jail on a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. According to police and online records, Ross is a convicted felon out on bond for felon in possession of a firearm. He also has four outstanding arrest warrants including drug and firearms charges. One of the warrants is federal.
“This incident highlights the dangers our officers face protecting and serving the La Crosse community. I am extremely grateful our officer was not injured, or worse, and that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The La Crosse Police Department and the La Crosse Community we serve have no tolerance for this reckless behavior, that puts officers and citizens in harm’s way!” Chief Shawn Kudron said in a statement regarding the incident.
Ross is awaiting a court appearance on the new charge. Online jail records show that several of the charges against him have don't allow for any release on bond.