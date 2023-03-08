Man arrested for stealing truck, leading to high-speed chase

WINONA CO., Minn. (WXOW) - A high-speed chase ended with one man under arrest in Winona County on Monday.
According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, it happened after police responded to a report of a man threatening two people with a gun and stealing their truck.
The incident happened on Bear Creek Road near Altura around 11 a.m. on Monday. A deputy followed the stolen truck along Highway 248 and police said the suspect reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Police said stop sticks then forced the truck to stop at the Highway 61 and Highway 14 intersection.
The driver was identified as 37-year-old Jonathon Payton. Police arrested Payton and he now faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm.