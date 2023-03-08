 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon and Richland Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Man arrested for stealing truck, leading to high-speed chase

WINONA CO., Minn. (WXOW) - A high-speed chase ended with one man under arrest in Winona County on Monday.

High-speed chase

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, it happened after police responded to a report of a man threatening two people with a gun and stealing their truck. 

The incident happened on Bear Creek Road near Altura around 11 a.m. on Monday. A deputy followed the stolen truck along Highway 248 and police said the suspect reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Police said stop sticks then forced the truck to stop at the Highway 61 and Highway 14 intersection.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Jonathon Payton. Police arrested Payton and he now faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm.

