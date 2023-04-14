Man arrested in connection with intel leak was a loner who was fascinated by war and weapons, former classmates say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

.Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional
snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain
this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This
additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected
crest at La Crosse between 14 to 15.5 feet around April 21st to 23rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Man arrested in connection with intel leak was a loner who was fascinated by war and weapons, former classmates say

  • Updated
  • 0

The 21-year-old Massachusetts man arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the leaking of a trove of classified US government documents had a fascination with the military, guns and war, several former high school classmates told CNN.

Jack Teixeira was arrested in Massachusetts without incident, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. He made his initial appearance in US District Court in Boston on Friday morning and was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials.

Teixeira would sometimes wear camouflage to school, carried a "dictionary-sized book on guns" and behaved in a way that made some students uneasy, former classmates said.

"A lot of people were wary of him," said Brooke Cleathero, who attended middle school and high school with Teixeira. "He was more of a loner, and having a fascination with war and guns made him off-putting to a lot of people."

John Powell, who also attended middle school and high school with Teixeira, said he recalled him as a pleasant and quiet kid who was sometimes picked on. "He didn't have many friends," Powell said.

Teixeira grew up in the suburbs of Providence, Rhode Island, according to public records. He attended Dighton-Rehoboth High School in Massachusetts where he graduated in 2020, according to the superintendent of the regional school district.

Powell recalled Teixeira occasionally toting around a textbook on military vehicles -- tanks, planes and submarines -- and having a fascination with anything "military-related" from an early age.

"He was dead set on joining some branch of the military, even as a kid," Powell said.

Other students, who asked not to be identified, said they detected a more menacing vibe from Texeira, who some recalled making comments they perceived as racist or mumbling derogatory things about people under his breath.

One student recalled him showing up for school wearing a shirt with an AR-15 on it the day after the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

Teixeira didn't behave in a manner that rose to the level where "people felt the need to report him," another former classmate said, but "he made me nervous."

The same student said she took his fascination with the military as a form of American nationalism and was therefore surprised by the allegations against him.

"I didn't think he would be capable of doing something like this," she said.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

