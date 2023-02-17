Man arrested in La Crosse on federal warrant pleads not guilty during hearing

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The man arrested by federal marshals on Thursday morning has pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Friday morning in Madison.
During the brief hearing, according to online court records, Jerel D. Jenkins pleaded not guilty to a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The court documents said that the charge carries a maximum ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Jenkins, 28, was arrested Thursday morning around 9:40 a.m. in the area of 8th and Cass streets by federal marshals with assistance from La Crosse Police.
When he was arrested, Jenkins had in his possession, according to La Crosse Police, weapons, ammunition, and a ballistic protective vest. He was then taken to the Dane County Jail in Madison to await Friday's court appearance.
Jenkins was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2022 after an April incident where he was found with a handgun and ammunition.
Unless a plea agreement is reached, the online federal documents said that he is due back in court for an evidentiary hearing on April 5. Jury selection and a trial were set for a start date of June 5.
He currently remains held in the Dane County Jail according to online records.