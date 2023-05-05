 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man arrested on OWI charge after hitting two vehicles in Stoddard

  • Updated
  • 0

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Charges are pending against a man after he hit two parked vehicles along Highway 35 in Stoddard just after midnight Friday morning. 

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said dispatch received numerous calls about a vehicle crash in Stoddard at around 12:14 a.m. 

Deputies, when they arrived on the scene, found Brock R. Venner, 22, had hit the two parked vehicles with his pickup truck as he was driving south in the 100 block of North Main Street. 

While he said he fell asleep at the wheel, Venner was later arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

The crash left all three vehicles undrivable. They were towed from the scene. 

Venner was unhurt in the crash. 

