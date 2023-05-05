Man arrested on OWI charge after hitting two vehicles in Stoddard

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Charges are pending against a man after he hit two parked vehicles along Highway 35 in Stoddard just after midnight Friday morning.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said dispatch received numerous calls about a vehicle crash in Stoddard at around 12:14 a.m.
Deputies, when they arrived on the scene, found Brock R. Venner, 22, had hit the two parked vehicles with his pickup truck as he was driving south in the 100 block of North Main Street.
While he said he fell asleep at the wheel, Venner was later arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
The crash left all three vehicles undrivable. They were towed from the scene.
Venner was unhurt in the crash.