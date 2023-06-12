Man dead in rural Jackson County farm accident

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD (WQOW) - A man is dead after a farm accident in Jackson County.
According to Sheriff Duane Waldera, it happened on June 8 in the town of Springfield. A woman had called 911 reporting her husband was pinned beneath his farm tractor.
When first responders arrived, Waldera said the man was "clearly deceased." He said it appears the man was attempting to load round bales of hay onto a wagon, but a mechanical failure occurred. Officials believe the man was ejected from the tractor and pinned underneath.
Waldera identified him as Edward A. Buchholz, 76, from rural Taylor, Wisconsin.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.