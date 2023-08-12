Man drowns in Jackson County's Lake Wazee

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after drowning in Lake Wazee in Jackson County.
The sheriff's office and first responders were called to the lake at 3:42 p.m. on Friday, August 11, after getting several reports of a possible drowning.
The callers told dispatchers that a man had now resurfaced from the lake.
As first responders were arriving, bystanders were pulling the man from the water to the beach.
While lifesaving efforts were attempted, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the man has not been released by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.