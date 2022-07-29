Man facing multiple sexual assault charges in two counties

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Caledonia man is looking at lengthy prison time if convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault including instances involving children in two counties.
Darren K. Donlan, 44, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday afternoon. He was taken into custody and booked into the jail late Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following a court hearing on Wedneday.
In an unusual move, prosecutors in La Crosse County and Eau Claire County filed charges against Donlan on the same day but for different cases.
In the Eau Claire County case, he is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child after the victim in the case came forward several years after the assaults took place.
In La Crosse County, Donlan is also charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child involving a six-year-old child earlier this year.
Neither case came to the attention of authorities until this month.
Donlan is also charged in La Crosse County with 3rd Degree Sexual Assualt for forcing himself on a woman in her home in June.
During the court appearance, prosecutors asked Judge Gloria Doyle to give Donlan a $10,000 cash bond because he is a flight risk. Judge Doyle granted the request for the cash bond.
Donlan is scheduled to return to court on August 5.