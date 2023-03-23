Man killed by road grader in Wabasha County

MILLVILLE, Minn. (KIMT) – A man is dead after being hit by a road grader in Wabasha County.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 10:51 am Thursday. The caller said someone had been struck by a road grader.
When deputies arrived at the scene near 330th Avenue and County Road 72, west of Millville in Hyde Park Township, they say they found Robert Alan Staub, 61, was dead.
Investigators say Staub was the driver of the road grader and apparently stopped to make repairs and was then hit by the grader and killed.