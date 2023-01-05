Man pleads no contest in fatal Houska Park stabbing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man pleads no contest in a fatal stabbing that took place in Houska Park in 2021.
David A. Pearson, Jr. made the plea during a hearing Thursday afternoon before Judge Ramona Gonzalez.
Pearson was charged with homicide in the death of Cameron X. Baker on June 28, 2021 in Houska Park.
The criminal complaint said that late on the night of the 28th, witnesses said the two men got into an altercation after Baker had been causing a disturbance earlier in the evening.
The complaint said that when the first officer arrived he found Baker with a stab wound to the chest. Despite lifesaving attempts by rescue crews, Baker died at the Houska Park shelter.
Pearson was later arrested for the crime. He was found not competent to stand trial in early 2022. In September, the court ruled he was competent and the case could proceed.
During Thursday's hearing, Judge Gonzalez explained to Pearson that with the plea agreement he could receive a maximum of ten years with five of those behind bars and the remainder on extended supervision.
Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.