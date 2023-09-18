Man taken into custody after Black River Falls area standoff

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities ended a standoff with a man Friday afternoon by using less-lethal rounds to subdue him according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Adam Olson said in a statement that deputies were called around 1:45 p.m. to an area near 400 Oasis Road in the Town of Brockway for a report of a man armed with a knife fighting people.
Deputies recognized the man when they arrived on the scene as someone who they had had numerous past contacts.
The area includes a gas station, hotel, and restaurants.
The man, who was shielding himself behind a large statue, refused to drop the knife despite prolonged negotiation attempts by authorities.
Eventually, Jackson County deputies used bean bag rounds to end the standoff and take the man into custody.
He was then taken to a local hospital for a medical check. The statement said no one was critically injured during the incident.
During the subsequent investigation, the sheriff's office discovered that the man had put items under his clothing to try to defeat certain law enforcement tactics. The man had also called 911 to bring law enforcement to the scene.
The sheriff's office said they aren't releasing any additional information or names regarding the incident.
They did point out that video of the incident was taken by private individuals and circulated on social media.
The statement said, "We wanted to provide clarification to our community that this was not an officer-involved shooting. The less-lethal tactics used by Deputies on scene were successful, and no one was critically injured during this incident."