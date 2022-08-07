 Skip to main content
Man threatened over grass clippings in road

By Kevin Millard

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a motorcyclist who threatened to stab a man whose grass cutting work left clippings on the road. 

The sheriff's office said there was a confrontation between the two on Saturday afternoon around 3:18 p.m. on County Road O south of Herman Road in the Town of Hale near Whitehall. 

The man was mowing grass and had gotten clippings in the road. The sheriff's office said a man on a gold-colored Victory motorcycle stopped and confronted the man. It escalated into a verbal argument.

Eventually the motorcyclist eventually pulled a folding knife, described as having an orange handle with a 4-5 inch blade, and threatened to stab the man in the neck. 

The motorcyclist then left southbound on County O towards Whitehall. 

The man described the motorcyclist as being about 6-feet-tall, slender, 20-30 years old, wearing a high-vis yellow/green shirt, cream colored face covering, a baseball cap on backwards, sunglasses, and unknown color of jeans. 

The Victory motorcycle was gold with saddlebags. The man wasn't able to get a license plate number.

Anyone who may know the motorcyclist or has seen the motorcycle is asked to call the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center at 715-538-4351 or 911. 

