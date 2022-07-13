Man tries to reclaim 'Oldest Person Paddling' Mississippi title

DRESBACH, Minn. (WXOW) - A Tennessee man is looking to reclaim the title as the oldest person to paddle solo along the entire Mississippi River.
Freeman Dale "Grey Beard" Sanders took the honor in 2015 at the age of 80. That record has since been topped. Now at age 87, he made a stop in Dresbach along his route which began on his birthday, June 14. The total trip, which ends in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to take 87 days to match the number of birthdays he's had.
Sanders says that this trip is easier than the first since he is facing less treacherous conditions.
"It was much more frightening because I hadn't ever done it before," Sanders said. "I didn't know what was coming around each corner. This time I know what's going to be around the corner. The water was also really high. It was setting record heights the whole way down. The higher the water, the stronger it is. The rougher it is, the more difficult it is to paddle."
Once he completes the trek, Sanders says the first thing he will do is embrace his wife at the finish line. Film crews are also following his journey to create a documentary of his accomplishment. That is expected to be complete next Spring.
Click here to follow along Sanders' as he tries to retake the record. His position is updated every three minutes.