Man turns himself in to sheriff, gets new charge for public intoxication

DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - On Wednesday morning, a Cedar Rapids man turned himself into the Winneshiek County Jail for an outstanding warrant only to have a new charge brought against him for public intoxication.
Around 11:15 a.m., John Sexton, 73, came to the jail on an arrest warrant for failure to serve jail time.
According to the sheriff's office, Sexton was under the influence when he arrived at the jail in Decorah.
Besides being booked into the jail on the outstanding warrant, Sexton is now facing an additional charge of Public Intoxication.