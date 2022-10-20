Mandela Barnes makes La Crosse stop

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A meet and greet visit to La Crosse by Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes on Thursday afternoon as part of his final campaign push for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson.
Barnes met an enthusiastic crowd of supporters at Thrunie's on Pearl Street. He delivered his message of "better is possible", telling the crowd he's the candidate focused on what working class people need now. He cited good paying jobs and affordable health care.
"We deserve more than Ron Johnson," Barnes said. "He's a person who's sold out for 12 long years, leaving working people behind. His positions on abortion are too extreme and out of touch with the people of Wisconsin."
Barnes also pushed back on Johnson's attack ads that claim Barnes is for defunding police.
"Our administration delivered historic investments to law enforcement through the American Rescue Plan Act," Barnes noted. "We invested in law enforcement, public safety and crime prevention initiatives."
Earlier in the day Barnes also made a stop in Viroqua.