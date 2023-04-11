 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday...

.Sunshine will promote mixing by late morning into the afternoon
Wednesday, producing wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph while also
dropping surface dewpoints. With an abnormally warm airmass in
place (some record temperatures possible Wednesday), this increase
in drier air combined with the warmth will drop afternoon
humidities in the 20s%. The fine fuels could promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Manhattan DA Bragg sues GOP House Judiciary chairman to prevent interference in Trump case

  • Updated
  • 0
Alvin Bragg

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, over what the lawsuit describes as a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" the district attorney and interfere in his office's case against former President Donald Trump.

Bragg is seeking to block a subpoena for testimony from Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor in his office, as well as other demands for "confidential documents and testimony from the district attorney himself as well as his current and former employees and officials."

READ: Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan over Trump probe interference

"Chairman Jordan's subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation. As our complaint details, this is an unprecedented, illegitimate interference by Congress that lacks any legal merit and defies basic principles of federalism," Bragg said in a statement.

Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz late last week for his role investigating Trump and his business empire -- as House Republicans have sought to frame the recent indictment against the former president as politically motivated.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court last week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.