Manhattan DA's office again slams House GOP's efforts to investigate Trump probe, says aprox. $5k federal funds used

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to
the Region...

.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impactful weather
to the region into early Saturday morning. Temperatures across
north-central Wisconsin have warmed to around the freezing mark
and most of the precipitation has temporarily moved out of the
area. With no significant impacts reported, the advisory for this
morning has been canceled.

Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be
heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94
where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher
amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of U.S. Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2
to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to
push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain
transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties. In
Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.An area of low pressure will transit east across the region today
bringing locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rain falling on top
of an existing snowpack will lead to additional water entering the
rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached Monday
afternoon based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Manhattan DA's office again slams House GOP's efforts to investigate Trump probe, says aprox. $5k federal funds used

  • Updated
  • 0
Manhattan DA's office again slams House GOP's efforts to investigate Trump probe, says aprox. $5k federal funds used

The Manhattan district attorney's office, pictured here, slams on Friday the House GOP's efforts to intervene in its investigation into former President Donald Trump.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The Manhattan district attorney's office is again slamming House Republicans for their efforts to intervene in its investigation into former President Donald Trump, accusing them of collaborating with Trump to "vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges."

The DA's general counsel Leslie B. Dubeck penned a letter Friday to three House GOP committee chairmen, citing Trump's harsh rhetoric aimed at District Attorney Alvin Bragg and writing, "As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury."

Dubeck continues, "Instead, you and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump's efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges and made unfounded allegations that the Office's investigation, conducted via an independent grand jury of average citizens serving New York State, is politically motivated."

Dubeck wrote to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, House Oversight Chair James Comer and House Administration Chair Bryan Steil for a second time on Friday, in light of the investigation the committee chairmen launched into the Manhattan DA shortly after Trump warned he would soon be arrested.

A spokesperson for Comer declined to comment. Spokespeople for Steil and Jordan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In response to the House GOP's inquiries into how federal funds were used in the probe, Dubeck disclosed that approximately $5,000 was spent "on expenses incurred relating to the investigation of Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization," and added that that money came from "federal forfeiture money that the Office helped collect." The letter says that no federal grant money was used toward expenses in the Trump investigation.

Dubeck specified that approximately $5,000 of federal forfeiture money was spent on expenses relating to Trump or the Trump organization between October 2019 and August 2021, and that most of that money had to do with Supreme Court litigation. In the last 15 years, Dubeck shared that the DA's Office helped the federal government secure more than one billion dollars in asset forfeiture funds.

Dubeck also included details about the three federal grant programs the office participates in regarding its casework and shared, "no expenses incurred relating to this matter have been paid from funds that the Office receives through federal grant programs."

Dubeck wrote that if the chairmen are not willing to call off their inquiry, the DA's office is still willing to meet.

"If you will not withdraw your request, we reiterate our willingness to meet and confer with you or your staff about how we can accommodate your request without violating our obligations as prosecutors to protect the integrity of an ongoing criminal prosecution."

Claiming the committees lack jurisdiction to oversee their state prosecution and discrediting any valid legislative purpose to their inquiry, Dubeck cites CNN reporting to claim that "it appears you are acting more like criminal defense counsel trying to gather evidence for a client than a legislative body seeking to achieve a legitimate legislative objective."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

