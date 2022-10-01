Maple Leaf Parade brings out gubernatorial candidates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Maple Leaf Parade brought out the crowds and, being an election year, the candidates as well.
Democratic Governor Tony Evers and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, each made their way to La Crosse to enjoy Oktoberfest and take part in the parade.
As he waited for the parade to kick off, Evers praised the excitement of Oktoberfest and the chance to meet people in attendance.
He also spoke about the race and criticized Michels for what Evers said was an aggressive stance on abortion.
Evers said he feels good about what he has accomplished as governor.
"I have a good record to run on. I've been able to cut taxes by 15 percent, we've been able to fund our schools at a high level, ... we fixed the roads and we brought broadband into the state of Wisconsin and economy is in the best position it's been in decades," Evers said.
Michels, on the other hand, was critical of Evers' time as Governor and said it's time for new leadership in Wisconsin. He said his experience as an Army Ranger and business owner sets him apart as a strong leader.
"Tony Evers has had four years and it's really a referendum on his last four years," Michels said. "I challenge people to tell me what in their life what in their family's life is better off," Michels said. "Schools are worse, the education scores continue to decline, crime is way up and inflation is running ramped. It's time for new leadership."
While Michels does not agree with Evers on much, he also said he has enjoyed meeting the fest goers at the Maple Leaf Parade as he walked with the La Crosse GOP float.
The two candidates will face off in the mid-term election on November 8th.