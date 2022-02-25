Mardi Gras Rex and Queen make the rounds

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A day of celebration thanks to a travelling Rex and Queen at some local Catholic elementary schools.
The 30th crowned La Crosse royals for Mardi Gras lead the procession into Blessed Sacrament Friday morning. Rex and Queen Greg and Amy Sutton celebrated with students and staff with music, dance and well wishes. It was also a chance for them to share their message and mission.
"Our emblem is the tree of life," said Greg Sutton. "It signifies strong families rooted in faith and community. We want all families to be strong because it builds a stronger community."
The traditional tour took the Mardi Gras crew to four different schools. The final major event for the Mardi Gras royals is set for Fat Tuesday next week. Celebrations wrap up at Legends in downtown La Crosse from 6 until 9 p.m.