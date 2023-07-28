Marijuana legalization concerns and changes in Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – Beginning next week, Minnesota will see big changes when it comes to the use of cannabis.
August 1st marks the first day of legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Minnesota.
The new law requires an individual to be 21 years old and allows up to two pounds of the substance in a residence. As well as have eight plants growing in a residence with only four of them being mature at any time.
With the change in the law, there has been some concerns and changes that are being made to cater to the law.
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said that the changes have led to his officers having to be trained.
“We’ve had those discussions and we’re going to have to provide training whether it’s through the county attorney or through the Sheriffs Association,” Ganrude said. “We’re going to need more drug recognition experts (DRE’s). We only have a couple and were going to need more on staff so that we have somebody working most of the time that has that expertise.”
The training for these officers entails sending the officers off to school out of state and testing known addicts according to Ganrude.
Minnesota will be the 23rd state to make marijuana legal in the U.S. and the third in the Midwest joining Michigan and Illinois.
Ganrude said that his office welcomed another sheriff from a state that has legalized marijuana for recreational use.
“We had a sheriff specifically from Colorado come in to talk to us about the problems they had once they legalized it,” Ganrude added. “And the statistics there showed that they went from 55 serious fatal crashes to over 155.”
With the law being statewide, Winona State University will not be altering its substance policy with the law change, but rather this give an opportunity for updating terminology.
“As far as our campus policies and procedures we will update them to include our non use or prohibited substances drugs, alcohol. We will now name it Marijuana,” Dr. Denise McDowell, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Life at Winona State University said.
McDowell stated that Winona State will look to other states for changes to its protocol regarding substance use on campus.
“Minnesota isn’t the first one to go on this adventure,” she said. “We can look to our neighbor in Michigan, we can look to our neighbors in Colorado. One of the things I think is interesting about this is we are not the pioneers, so we can look to them and see what are some of the challenges and opportunities they experienced, and we can ask to adapt or adopt some of what they did as we are tweaking our policies and procedures.”
