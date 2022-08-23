Marine Credit Union receives certification from Great Place to Work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Great Place to Work Certification recognizes Employers that create an outstanding employee experience.
Marine Credit Union in downtown La Crosse is receiving the award for it's workplace achievements.
The certification required the company to survey it's employees about the workforce.
Vice President of Talent at Marine Credit Union Liz Malott said the positive feedback from the employees helped Marine Credit Union win the award.
"Earning the Great Place to Work Certification has really been a journey for us at Marine Credit Union, really focusing on that employee experience over the last couple of years."
Malott highlighted the strides the company has taken to create diverse communities within the organization and designing career paths and career goals for it's employees.