Mary Cody's second annual St. Paddy's Day Dinner

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mary Cody's welcomed community members Thursday for the second annual St. Paddy's Day Dinner.
The Irish themed meal included corned beef brisket, mashed potatoes, carrots and pie.
Tickets for the meal were $12 and could be ordered for take out or dine in, with $2 out of every ticket sold going to the Onalaska School Food Pantry.
Staff at Mary Cody's estimated that more than 200 tickets were sold prior to the event and orders reaching over 300 only halfway through the dinner.