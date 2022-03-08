Masks now optional in La Crosse schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The School District of La Crosse changed its mask policy so that masks are now optional in all school buildings and buses effective March 8.
They cite the rapidly declining case rates in our area as well as the effectiveness of vaccinations, boosters, and individual masking that made the changes in the district possible.
The district's decision also aligns with the CDC's recent change in risk assessment regarding COVID at local levels.
La Crosse County is now in the low COVID-19 community levels category according to the new metrics. The new metrics doesn't include a recommendation to wear masks.
On the district's COVID web page, it did state, "We will still consider mask wearing for outbreaks or unique high-risk situations and reserve the right to change practices if conditions worsen."