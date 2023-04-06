 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mass search set for Friday for Madeline Kingsbury

  • Updated
  • 0
Kingsbury.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Authorities said that they have organized a mass search for Madeline Kingsbury for Friday. 

Kingsbury was last seen at her home in Winona on March 31. Searches for her has been ongoing in both Winona and Fillmore counties since then. 

Information on the mass search is coming from Winona Police, Winona County Sheriff's Office, and Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. 

They said they are looking for volunteers for four hour shifts. A release on the search said that they are looking for people "over the age of 18 to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances." 

Those that volunteer, they said, need to meet these requirements and that can wear appropriate clothing and footwear. 

There are two locations for volunteers to gather. The first is at the Winona County-Goodview Fire Department at 4135 5th St., in Winona. The second is in Fillmore County at the Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. 

There are two times for volunteering at each location-9 a.m. and 1 p.m.  

Authorities said that the volunteers will be assigned a search area then bussed to that area. 

They are also requiring people to bring identification or driver's license. They plan to check people in and out for security and accountability reasons. 

To volunteer, please click here for a sign up page set up by authorities. 

