Mass search set for Friday for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Authorities said that they have organized a mass search for Madeline Kingsbury for Friday.

Kingsbury was last seen at her home in Winona on March 31. Searches for her has been ongoing in both Winona and Fillmore counties since then.

Family offers $50K reward for information on whereabouts of Madeline Kingsbury The family of missing and endangered Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury is offering a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Information on the mass search is coming from Winona Police, Winona County Sheriff's Office, and Fillmore County Sheriff's Office.

They said they are looking for volunteers for four hour shifts. A release on the search said that they are looking for people "over the age of 18 to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances."

Those that volunteer, they said, need to meet these requirements and that can wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

There are two locations for volunteers to gather. The first is at the Winona County-Goodview Fire Department at 4135 5th St., in Winona. The second is in Fillmore County at the Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford.

There are two times for volunteering at each location-9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Authorities said that the volunteers will be assigned a search area then bussed to that area.

They are also requiring people to bring identification or driver's license. They plan to check people in and out for security and accountability reasons.

To volunteer, please click here for a sign up page set up by authorities.