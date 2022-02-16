Materials too close to heater leads to fire in La Crosse home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No injuries were reported in a fire at at residence Wednesday morning in La Crosse traced to having materials stored too close to an electrical heater.
Battalion Chief David Snow said the La Crosse Fire Department was called to 5601 Mormon Coulee Road just after 5 a.m. for a possible fire in a basement.
All seven people inside the home were safely out of the residence by the time the fire department arrived.
Crews found smoke on the main floor of the home when they entered. They traced it to a basement bedroom and a box containing bedding and clothing. It was stored too closely to the heater and eventually caught fire.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames which were contained to just the bedroom area.
Other parts of the home did have minor smoke damage according to Battalion Chief Snow.