Mayo Clinic Health System adding additional beds to new hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System said it's adding on more bed space in the new hospital under construction.
On Wednesday morning, MCHS said it is adding 24 new beds to the hospital. It is an increase of 25-percent and means there will be a total of 96 beds for patients at the hospital.
The beds are for medical, surgical, ICU, and maternity patients according to MCHS.
They also provided an update on the construction of the new hospital. MCHS said that the concrete structure is about 75-percent complete with completion set for the end of August.
As interior work continues, exterior wall panels are scheduled for installation in July.
The new hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
People can watch construction progress on MCHS's hospital construction website.