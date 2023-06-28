 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Mayo Clinic Health System adding additional beds to new hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System said it's adding on more bed space in the new hospital under construction. 

On Wednesday morning, MCHS said it is adding 24 new beds to the hospital. It is an increase of 25-percent and means there will be a total of 96 beds for patients at the hospital.

The beds are for medical, surgical, ICU, and maternity patients according to MCHS. 

They also provided an update on the construction of the new hospital. MCHS said that the concrete structure is about 75-percent complete with completion set for the end of August. 

As interior work continues, exterior wall panels are scheduled for installation in July. 

The new hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2024. 

People can watch construction progress on MCHS's hospital construction website. 

Recommended for you