Mayo Clinic Health System celebrates 30 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System celebrated 30 years Thursday afternoon.
While the Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary's Campus in Rochester opened more than 130 years ago, Mayo Clinic Health System did not start until 1992.
Locally, Franciscan Health System joined Skemp Clinic to become part of Mayo Clinic Health System in 1995. The founders of the Franciscan Health System, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA) remain involved with the organization today.
"Those same values that are here in La Crosse, that we all know well from the Franciscan Sisters are also present in Rochester and every site at Mayo Clinic across the world," Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Wisconsin Paul Mueller said. "So, we start with that and that is the marriage of compassion and science."
It is also Mayo Heritage Week, so the organization is celebrating its long history and the work of its employees.
Over the last three decades, Mayo Clinic Health System has expanded care to 44 communities across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.