 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

Mayo Clinic Health System demolishes building

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - The Mayo Clinic Health System has demolished the former Occupational Health building located on the corner of 10th and Market Streets. 

Mayo Clinic Health System demolishes building

The building was built in the 1950s and was originally used for small clinical practice.

Mayo's facilities project services director, Karen Finneman Kilinger says "Removal of the aging building and subsequent improvements to the adjacent parking lot are part of long-term  plans to create a more vibrant medical campus and surrounding neighborhood that are a great place to live and work."

The nearly 70 year old building will be replaces with various enhancements to sustainability, such as a rain garden to better manage storm water, a Drift bicycle station, and five new electric vehicle chargers.

Approximately 25 additional parking spaces will also be included, and the lot will serve as a community gathering space with food trucks in the summer.   