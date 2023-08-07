Mayo Clinic Health System gives older drivers a second chance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Nearly everyone drives, however older drivers may experience poorer performance, and may be a risk factor for motor vehicle crashes.
That's why Mayo Clinic Health System Occupational Therapists are training older individuals through a driver rehabilitation evaluation and other additional courses.
Occupational Therapists can determine the extent that a person’s age or disability affects their driver's safety through a series of clinical and behind-the-wheel assessments.
In a modified vehicle, complete with hand controls, left foot acceleration, a passenger side brake, and other necessary adaptations, occupational therapists determine the extent a person's driver safety and their ability to continue driving.
The program is providing a second chance to driver’s who may experience driving difficulties, due to their physical or cognitive abilities.
"A lot of people come to me because the physician, or the family, wants to know are they safe to return to driving," said Wendi Ruoff, a Mayo Clinic Occupational Therapist. "And instead of getting an automatic no, this would be another chance or opportunity to see are they actually able to safely drive."
People with conditions such as arthritis, stroke, visual deficits, and advancing age can be evaluated and enrolled in a set of driver rehabilitation courses.