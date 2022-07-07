Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse joins "Better Climate Challenge"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System has announced they are joining the "Better Climate Challenge," an initiative launched by the Department of Energy that encourages organizations to set ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Mayo's commitment will see them reduce their emissions by 50-percent and energy usage by 20-percent over the next ten years.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester first began a similar initiative in 2011 and met their goals in 2017 by way of installing LED lights, updating to more efficient computer workstations and more.
Sustainability Director Amanda Halloway says several carbon footprint causes will be reduced during this time.
"We'll really be focusing our reduction efforts energy," Halloway said. "That'll be a primary area of focus, but we'll also be looking at ways to reduce the environmental impacts of transportation as well as some other emissions such as anesthetic gases as well as refrigerants."
Mayo says the initiative will carry over to their new hospital when construction comes to an end.