Mayo Clinic Health System offers holiday health tips

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to Mayo Clinic Health System, the flu season arrived a bit earlier than normal but shared tips to keep everyone healthy as they prepare for holiday gatherings.
There has been an increase in patients seeking medical attention throughout the La Crosse area at Mayo.
"We're definitely seeing a variety of all ages," Registered Nurse Nicole Sprague said. "I would definitely say more adolescence, pediatric patients. Cough, fever, muscle aches, sore throat have been the most common symptoms that we've been having patients present with."
Mayo Clinic has seen an uptick in multiple respiratory viruses, like baseline COVID cases, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Raj Parlaj. He said most cases seem to be mild.
Family Medicine specialist Dr. Nandita Ganne said a majority of the cases she's seen are with children and can be treated at home with supportive care.
"When you have a kiddo that can maintain their oral intake and can't breathe well, you can try some nasal suctioning at home," Ganne said. "Just try to encourage feedings. If they can ride through that, we'll see a peak of illness around day three or five. If you can get them through that home that is perfectly fine."
They all encourage people who are unwell and are showing symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath to stay home from any gatherings. If symptoms don't improve, especially a fever, they advice people to seek medical attention.
To help slow the spread of any illnesses, it's suggested to wash hands frequently and socially distance from others.