Mayo Clinic Health System welcomed the community during the ground breaking ceremony of its new facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mayo Clinic Health System held a ground breaking ceremony Tuesday for their six floor, 70 bed facility.
"It's a nearly $200 million dollar investment in our community," Dr. Paul Mueller, Regional Vice President said. "It shows the confidence that Mayo Clinic has in being in the Coulee Region and specifically, La Crosse."
The new hospital also includes medical-surgical units and the helicopter landing pad will be moved to the buildings roof.
Though the ceremony took place to celebrate the new facility, hospital personnel took the time to thank staff, community and predecessors for their support.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds spoke at the event saying, "The impact to the surrounding neighborhoods and our city cannot go without mention. The enormous amount of just economic impact and livability quality in our immediate surrounding neighborhood throughout our community is just enormous."
Also in attendance and blessing the facility site was the President of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the President of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
"The groundbreaking event, here today, was historic for the Mayo organization," Marlon WhiteEagle, President of the Ho-Chunk Nation said. "They have a lot of good core-values that they incorporate into their healthcare and for me, it was easy for the Ho-Chunk Nation to get involved."
Dr. Prathibha Varkey, Mayo Clinic Health System President, said Mayo's core-values are just as important as the community that surrounds them.
"Through very compassionate eyes I'm excited for our staff and our patients and families as we create the hospital for the next several generations of the future of La Crosse," Varkey said.
Construction on the new building is projected to be complete in 2024 and will house a new family birth center.