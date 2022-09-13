Mayo Clinic, Kwik Trip named top 2 Wisconsin employers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following a nationwide survey of employees, Forbes announced that Mayo Clinic Health Systems and Kwik Trip are the top two employers in the state of Wisconsin.
The publication took into account compensation, workplace safety, advancement opportunities and the possibility of telecommuting. More than 70,000 workers responded and every state was given their own list of companies regarded as the best.
Taking the top spot was the health care provider and Chief Nursing Officer for the Southwest Wisconsin Region, Lisa Archer, says that living in the Badger State plays a role in their employee's high praise.
"Our employees live where they provide care," Archer said. "We are part of the communities that we serve. So as we strive to transform community health, we're right there with those that we care for. We see them in the grocery store. We see them all around town. I think we take pride in that."
Taking silver was La Crosse-based Kwik Trip. The company is known to compensate their workers well, including giving 40-percent of the profits. Another benefit comes in the form of the recently opened Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center.
Director of Public Relations, John McHugh says the company's career opportunities go far beyond the retail setting.
"We often think of Kwik Trip as an employer for our employees at the stores," McHugh said. "But because we're vertically integrated, we have every single possible position that you would need in a large company. We have positions opening in our support center for I.T., public relations, communications, H.R. Any position you can imagine in a large company, we have at Kwik Trip."
Mayo Clinic Health Systems also place first in Arizona on top of taking third in Minnesota. The top two were the University of Minnesota and Costco.